EASLEY, SC (WSPA) - There has been a confirmed case of West Nile in Easley, S.C., according to Pickens County Community Relations Manager Jamie Burns.

On Friday during a news conference, Easley City and Pickens County leaders announced one person as infected with the virus.

City leaders say they've been putting out larva tablets in mosquito breeding grounds for the past 3 years, but because of the confirmed human case they will have to spray pesticides near Easley and surrounding areas.

Spraying will be done via a drone on Saturday afternoon.

"We are wanting to make sure we get the word out to all people in the community, that if they have any kind of respiratory problem they can take cover," said Easley Fire Chief Butch Womack.

Officials want to remind people that West Nile cannot be spread from person to person. It's carried by birds and transferred through infected mosquitos that bit humans.

Easley and Pickens County leaders will be testing dead birds and ask that if residents see any, they report them to the county.

A second spraying could take place in the next 14 days.

The condition of the person infected with West Nile Virus was not released, due to health privacy laws.

Cases have been reported in all of the continental United States and there are no vaccines to prevent it or medications to treat it.

Most people who are infected no not have symptoms, according to the CDC. They say 1 in 5 people develop of a fever and other symptoms. The CDC says 1 in 150 people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

You can help reduce your risk by using repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

