West Union man accused of multiple child sex crimes in Oconee Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Alvin Robert Hancock (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man Wednesday on charges related to child sex crimes.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Alvin Robert Hancock, 37, of West Union, was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Sheriff’s Office officials said their investigation began in February 2019 after a deputy met with a female victim who reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

The case was then turned over to the criminal investigations division of the sheriff’s office and evidence gathered revealed that Hancock had sexually assaulted the victim during the summer and fall of 2018 in the Westminster area.

According to the release, the victim was in a safe location at the time the report was made to the sheriff’s office.

Hancock was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains in custody on $80,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

