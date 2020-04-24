West Union man arrested on burglary, drug, weapons charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on several burglary and weapons charges on Thursday after deputies responded to a disturbance in Westminster.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies arrested Julian Tristan Garren, 20, of West Union.

Deputies responded to an address on Johnson Street in regard to a disturbance with a weapon involved, and a deputy made contact with Garren on Riley Street, who reportedly matched the description of the subject involved in the incident.

After speaking with the deputy, Garren walked away from the scene and traveled along portion of Main Street.

According to the release, deputies reportedly saw Garren discard a firearm under a tractor trailer on Satterfield Street at Main Street.

Deputies retrieved the firearm and placed it into evidence.

Garren was later taken into custody and arrested by deputies near a business along Main Street.

According to the release, drugs were also found in Garren’s possession.

Garren was charged with one count each of unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and possession of marijuana.

He also reportedly had an outstanding warrant related to two separate incidents. One incident led to charges of second-degree burglary and malicious injury to personal property. Garren is accused of breaking into a home on Glamorgan Drive in Seneca, where he reportedly caused damage to the door frame, according to the arrest warants.

In the second incident, Garren was charged with breach of trust and providing false information to a law enforcement officer in regard to an incident involving an iPhone.