Western Carolina Rescue Ministries collect and provide coats for those in need

Asheville, N.C. The Western Carolina Rescue Ministries in Asheville will hand out coats for those in need this month and is asking for your coats you no longer need.

Executive Director Micheal Woods said this year there are fewer donations coming in. The ministry is in great need of coats for adults and children, men and women.

Woods is also looking for gloves, scarves and hats of all sizes.

Coats and accessories will be given out for free on Nov 7 from 12–3 at the Western Carolina Rescue Ministry.

To donate bring your coat or send to:

(P.O. Box 909) 225 Patton Ave. Asheville, N.C. 28802

call: 828 254 1529 or email micheal@westernCarolinaRescue.org

https://www.westerncarolinarescue.org/

You can also drop off at the rescue ministry thrift stores at 1078 TUNNELL RD AND 35 WESTRIDGE MARKET PLACES.

You can also donate at any SWANNANOA CLEANERS