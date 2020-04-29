Western Carolina Rescue Ministries to give away free masks Thurs.

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

(WSPA) – Western Carolina Rescue Ministries will be distributing free masks to anyone who may need one on Thursday.

According to a news release, the masks will be given out during the dinner hour — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — just outside of the WCRM building, located at 225 Patton Avenue.

“As an organization that seeks to provide the basic necessities to those in need, this is one of many ways we can continue to love on the least of these,” according to the release. “It is our goal to equip our clients, staff and other individuals throughout the Western North Carolina area with personal protective equipment that they might not normally have access to during this pandemic.”

According to the release, the masks were donated to them from several individuals and area churches.