Western Greenville County faces high rate of Covid-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows the zip codes hit worst by Covid-19 in Greenville County lie in the western part of the county.

Daquaris and Jessica Maxwell live in that area.



“We try to precauations with that out here,” Daquaris Maxwell said. “With our little ones with masks on and stuff like that because it’s really dangerous out here.”

State projections that combine confirmed cases with additional estimates show the zip code 29611 may have more than 3,700 cases, the highest in the state.

The second and third hardest hit zip codes in Greenville County are also in the western part of the county. They’re all represented on County Council by Ennis Fant.

“The district is 62 percent minority,” Fant said. “Ten percent of that district is Hispanic, and we’re seeing a lot of cases both in the African American community and in the Hispanic community.”

He said poverty also makes it easier for the virus to spread. Many of his constituents are essential workers, and some live in houses with multiple families.

“They have a higher risk of contracting the virus, and then they have multiple people living in the same house…so they bring it home,” Fant said.

According to DHEC, the rate of cases among the Hispanic community have accounted for 36 percent of cases in the county in recent weeks. Part of the problem is the language barrier.

“There’s very little explanation about Covid in Spanish so that they can understand it,” Fant said.



“I feel like we can do better,” Jessica Maxwell said. “We can put flyers or have someone educating people.”

Fant said he wants to set aside federal funds to make sure people have a place quarantine away from their families. DHEC’s chief of staff said they also have state money to put people up in housing or hotels if they have coronavirus but don’t have anywhere to go.