Western NC VA Health System enacts no-visitor policy

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Western North Carolina Veterans Affairs Health System implemented an immediate no-visitor policy Sunday evening.

The policy is effective immediately and affects Charles George VA Medical Center and its three community based outpatient clinics in Rutherford County, Franklin and Hickory.

A news release from the VA states that, “visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center unless it is necessary for providing medical care, supporting patient care activities, or visiting under urgent circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility. Outpatient Veterans will be allowed a caretaker if required.”