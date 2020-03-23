1  of  42
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Belton Church of God Bethel Baptist Church - Campobello Bethlehem Baptist Church - Roebuck Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy Center Point Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Dependent Baptist Church Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Fairforest Baptist Church-Fairforest Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg First Baptist Church - Arcadia First Baptist Church of Campobello First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Glade Creek Baptist Church-Brevard Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Hillside Baptist Church-Fountain Inn Immanuel Lutheran Church Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Mills Chapel Baptist Church Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church - Greer, SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Tryon United Methodist Church Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zoar United Methodist Church

Western NC VA Health System enacts no-visitor policy

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Western North Carolina Veterans Affairs Health System implemented an immediate no-visitor policy Sunday evening.

The policy is effective immediately and affects Charles George VA Medical Center and its three community based outpatient clinics in Rutherford County, Franklin and Hickory.

A news release from the VA states that, “visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center unless it is necessary for providing medical care, supporting patient care activities, or visiting under urgent circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility. Outpatient Veterans will be allowed a caretaker if required.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store