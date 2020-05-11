Live Now
Watch Carolina Morning

Western North Carolina Head Start program distributes resources to families in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – On Tuesday, May 12, the Western Carolina Community Action head start and early head start programs will distribute bags full of resources to their families.

The bags will be available for drive-through pick up for the more than 600 families registered with the programs.

Pick up will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at locations throughout North Carolina.

Food bags will also be available for pick-up at several childcare partner sites throughout Henderson, Transylvania, Polk, and Rutherford counties.

  • King Creek Children’s Center (20 Fickley Dr., Hendersonville, NC)
  • Etowah Children’s Center (233 Brickyard Rd., Etowah, NC)
  • Columbus Children’s Center (2060 Lynn Rd., Columbus, NC)
  • Hillview Head Start (181 Hillview Ext., Brevard, NC)
  • Pisgah Forest Children’s Center (133 Osborne Rd., Brevard, NC)
  • Rosman Children’s Center (163 Main St., Rosman, NC)

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories