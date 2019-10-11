Westminster boy’s death ruled a homicide, 2 face unlawful neglect of a child charge

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people have been charged following the death of a 1-year-old boy earlier this month.

We reported on Oct. 1 that deputies were called to a home on Bright Eyes Drive at around 1:40 p.m. on a call for a child in cardiac arrest.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the toddler but were unsuccessful.

The coroner identified the child as 1-year-old Rhyder Peay of Westminster.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Molly Morgan Spivey and Ronnie Glen Christen were each charged with unlawful neglect of a child/helpless person.

“Investigations of this nature are very extensive and complex, therefore developments are often gradual,” the sheriff’s office in a release Friday.

Coroner Karl Addis said an autopsy revealed that the child died from blunt force head trauma, and said his manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s office, along with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, is continuing to investigate the case.