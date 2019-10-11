Westminster boy’s death ruled a homicide, 2 face unlawful neglect of a child charge

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people have been charged following the death of a 1-year-old boy earlier this month.

We reported on Oct. 1 that deputies were called to a home on Bright Eyes Drive at around 1:40 p.m. on a call for a child in cardiac arrest.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the toddler but were unsuccessful.

The coroner identified the child as 1-year-old Rhyder Peay of Westminster.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Molly Morgan Spivey and Ronnie Glen Christen were each charged with unlawful neglect of a child/helpless person.

“Investigations of this nature are very extensive and complex, therefore developments are often gradual,” the sheriff’s office in a release Friday.

Coroner Karl Addis said an autopsy revealed that the child died from blunt force head trauma, and said his manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s office, along with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, is continuing to investigate the case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store