Westminster man accused of a child sex crime, sheriff’s office says

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on a child sex charge last week.

According to a news release, a Criminal Investigations Division investigator was notified in November 2019 of a possible child sexual abuse involving Robert Grayson Alexander, Jr., 32, of Westminster, and a minor female victim.

The investigation began and evidence gathered during the case determined that Alexander had allegedly assaulted the minor between October 2018 and March 2019 at a location near Westminster.

Alexander was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

He was later released from the detention center after posting a $10,000 bond on March 21.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing at this time.

