Westminster man accused of assaulting 8-year-old child

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster man has been arrested on a child abuse charge after deputies were told that an eight-year-old had marks on his face.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Chad Michael-Ryan Macdonald on an unlawful neglect of a child/helpless person charge.

Deputies were informed Tuesday that an eight-year-old boy had marks on his face, which prompted an abuse investigation.

Deputies say that Chad Michael-Ryan Macdonald had assaulted a child that was in his care on Monday by using excessive force against the side of the child’s head repeatedly.

This force of striking the child caused him to be knocked to the ground, deputies say.

He is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.