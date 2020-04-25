Westminster man dies in lawn mower accident

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster man has died after a lawn mower accident that happened on Friday evening.

The coroner said at 9:40 p.m., a 911 call was received reporting a man trapped beneath an overturned riding lawn mower near Bearden Hollow Drive.

The man was found pinned beneath his riding lawn mower by a friend who came to check on him, the coroner said.

The victim was identified by the coroner as 81-year-old David Bearden, who resided where the incident happened.

Bearden died at the scene from traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.

It appears he was operating the lawn mower near the edge of an embankment when it overturned, coming to rest on top of him.

No autopsy will be conducted. His manner of death is accidental.