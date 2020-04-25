Westminster man dies in lawn mower accident

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster man has died after a lawn mower accident that happened on Friday evening.

The coroner said at 9:40 p.m., a 911 call was received reporting a man trapped beneath an overturned riding lawn mower near Bearden Hollow Drive.

The man was found pinned beneath his riding lawn mower by a friend who came to check on him, the coroner said.

The victim was identified by the coroner as 81-year-old David Bearden, who resided where the incident happened.

Bearden died at the scene from traumatic injuries, according to the coroner.

It appears he was operating the lawn mower near the edge of an embankment when it overturned, coming to rest on top of him.

No autopsy will be conducted. His manner of death is accidental.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories