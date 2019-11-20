Westminster man dies in tree-cutting accident

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster man has died after a tree-cutting accident, Wednesday.

According to the Oconee County coroner, 62-year-old Timothy Andrew Butts of Westminster died Wednesday after a tree he was cutting on his own property fell on him.

The incident occurred between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 131 Sweet Briar Trail- which is located in Foxwood Hills, the coroner said.

The victim died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.