Westminster man dies in tree-cutting accident

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
fireambulancegeneric_441639

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster man has died after a tree-cutting accident, Wednesday.

According to the Oconee County coroner, 62-year-old Timothy Andrew Butts of Westminster died Wednesday after a tree he was cutting on his own property fell on him.

The incident occurred between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 131 Sweet Briar Trail- which is located in Foxwood Hills, the coroner said.

The victim died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Home for the Holidays
Turkey Day Giveaway
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store