Westminster man faces multiple charges following domestic violence investigation

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Wednesday on multiple outstanding warrants following a domestic violence investigation.

Deputies said the incident happened between April 28 and 29 at a home on Stone Farm Road.

An investigation began after the victim spoke with a deputy on May 4, according to the sheriff’s office. After further investigation, arrest warrants were obtained on Tuesday, May 11.

According to the sheriff’s office, Justin Brian Lawless, 36, of Westminster, allegedly assaulted the victim, pointed a pistol at her, took her phone from her to prevent her from calling law enforcement and confined her inside of the home for a period of time.

Lawless has been charged with kidnapping, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and first degree domestic violence. He was denied bond and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.