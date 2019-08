OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash that happened near Westminster overnight.

The accident happened at the intersection of Dr. Johns Rd. and Brock Rd. at 11:12 p.m. Friday, according to the coroner.

The coroner identified Trapper Scott Freeman, 38, of Westminster.

Freeman died at the scene and the manner of death was ruled accidental, the coroner said.