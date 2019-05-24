Westside High School holds ceremony to honor AVID seniors

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) - An Anderson County High School honored a group of seniors who overcame challenges to reach for their dreams Friday morning.

Emotions flowed inside Westside High School as 42 seniors, who collectively earned more than $4 million in scholarships, announced their futures that they credit to one program, AVID.

The AVID, or Advancement Via Individual Determination, program has helped students to achieve their goals of going to college, according to school's website. The class teaches life skills and helps students to achieve.

Each student invited influential teachers to join them at the podium for the ceremony alongside their family and friends.

"It was one of the best feelings that a mom could actually have. As a single mom raising him, [this] has been the best experience. He's always pushed forward and done his best," said Julie Clinkscales, mother of AVID program graduate.

Students told 7News that the hardest part about graduating will be leaving the family they have grown through the program.

All Westside seniors will officially graduate on June 6 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

