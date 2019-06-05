Westside senior to walk at graduation after years of physical therapy

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – It is graduation season across the Upstate and thousands of students are preparing to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

After months of physical therapy, one Westside High School student is excited that she will be able to do just that.

“I feel excited. It’s a big accomplishment since everything I’ve been through. I could not be walking across the stage,” Anna Nafziger, senior, said.

Nearly three years ago, Anna Nafziger was in an accident.

“Me and my cousin were loading a trailer with a lawn mower and a car came and hit us from behind. I broke my femur in half and I had to be life flighted to Greenville,” Nafziger said.

She told 7News that through physical therapy and the support of her family, teachers and classmate, she was able to go from a wheelchair to crutches to walking across the stage on Thursday.

“I could be in a wheelchair or I could not be here at all. It’s for sure an exciting moment,” Nafziger said.

Nafziger will be heading to Clemson University on a full scholarship to study mechanical engineering.

Westside High School will hold its graduation ceremony Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.