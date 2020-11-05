What happens with campaign yard signs now?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Election Day has come and passed and election signs are soon to disappear, too — so long as those signs are on public property.

Political yard signs can remain on private property indefinitely.

“If you have a yard sign in your yard and it’s not in the city’s right of way, you can keep it there,” Greenville City Spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said. “That’s your property.”

However, she says, the fate of signs on public property is different.

Greenville’s public works department has crews out this week removing signs that have caused complaints from the public. The city will begin removing all political signs from public areas after Sunday.

“Five days out, the expectation is that anybody running for office come by and pick those up,” Brotherton said. “Any of those that aren’t picked up after five days, as our public works crews are out doing their landscaping or picking up recycling or trash, they’ll start to pull those up on their own.”

Greenville Public Works will not immediately dispose of the signs. Campaigns or individuals who wish to retrieve the signs can do so free of charge. The signs are being held at the Greenville Public Works headquarters.