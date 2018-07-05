What sparked Carowinds parking lot blaze burned away in fire

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) - Investigators say they will never know the cause of a fire that damaged 12 vehicles in the parking lot of an amusement park because the blaze burned so hot it destroyed the evidence.

York County fire inspector Donnie Helms said in a report he determined the June 22 fire was not intentionally set in the Carowinds parking lot.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports that Helms says nothing recognizable was left in the interior of the 2003 Ford Taurus where the fire started.

Firefighters say a cellphone charger might have sparked the blaze, but all that was left to inspect was the vehicle's metal frame.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The amusement park sits on the state line between South Carolina and North Carolina near Charlotte.

