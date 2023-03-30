GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) Parents know all too well the importance of staying on top of their kids’ vaccinations and boosters. But did you know that as we near 50 years old, it’s time to start thinking about our own immunizations?

From mumps and measles, to the flu vaccine, doctors recommend a jab to protect from harmful diseases. However, don’t think you’re done with the shots just because you are an adult.

“There’s a lot of risks for being unvaccinated. Obviously, the biggest thing is the risk of contracting the disease,” said Elizabeth Lacy.

Elizabeth Lacy is a nurse practitioner at Bon Secours St. Francis. During one of 7NEWS’ weekly Ask the Expert discussions, Lacy said immunizations can also protect you from any potential long-term conditions associated with those illnesses.

Medical professionals said there are a number of recommended vaccines for adults 50 and older.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the guidance is based on age and underlying conditions.

“Most of the vaccines for adults are a vaccine series, where it’s between one and three vaccines and then they are done; typically done for life,” Lacy explained. “There are two that keep popping back up is the annual flu shot, and the second one is the Tdap (tetanus).That one is recommended every ten years.”

Some of the common shots doctors recommend adults should receive, include flu and tetanus shots, as well as vaccines for measles, mumps, HPV, pneumonia, and COVID-19.

“These are all recommended. Now could someone have a job where a certain vaccine is required- absolutely. All of those would be dependent on the individual and their particular requirements,” said Lacy.

Lacy stressed the importance of discussing options with your primary care doctor before getting vaccinated.

“Mutual decision making between them and their health care provider is going to be beneficial for that patient,” she said.

Of course, there is a risk of feeling side effects after receiving a vaccination.

Medical professionals said it’s common to experience mild reactions such as redness or soreness near the injection site, including some other symptoms.

“Some people may have a mild reaction afterwards. A lot of people talk a lot about, you know, feeling under the weather after they get their flu shot or the COVID shot, shingles,” said Lacy. “Often times the next day feel under the weather. That’s not uncommon.”

Despite the possibility of experiencing symptoms afterwards, medical professionals said the vaccine’s protection generally outweighs the risks associated with it.

“They’re common reactions and in a way it’s a good sign because that actually shows you that your body is working and ramping up that immunity to the vaccine,” Lacy said.

For a full list of recommended vaccines for adults, click here.

If you are unsure what vaccines you have received, you can contact your local health department or DHEC. Medical professionals said the agencies keep track of immunizations and can easily check your records.

To submit a health topic for our ‘Ask the Expert’ series, click here.