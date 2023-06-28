PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Here is what you need to know about former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday in Pickens.
Trump will give his speech at 214 E Main Street.
The event is free. To reserve tickets, click here.
Timeline of events:
9 a.m. – Doors Open
11 a.m. – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks
1 p.m.– 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
Road closures:
The following road will be closed starting Thursday evening:
- E Main Street from Lewis Street to Pendleton Street
The following roads will be closed beginning Saturday morning at 6 a.m. to Sunday morning at 6 a.m.
- Lewis Street
- Court Street
- Ann Street to Jonas Street
- Pendleton Street
- Garvin Street
- S. Cathrine Street
U.S. Secret Service prohibited items:
- Aerosols
- Alcoholic beverages
- Balloons
- Balls
- Banners, signs, placards
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
- E-Cigarettes
- Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
- Firearms
- Glass, thermal and metal containers
- Laser lights and laser pointers
- Mace and/or pepper spray
- Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
- Packages
- Spray containers
- Structures
- Supports for signs/placards
- Weapons
And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.
Businesses Impacted
The Secret Service requires businesses/buildings located in the secure area on E. Main between Hwy 178/Pendleton St. to Legacy Square to be closed on Saturday until 3 p.m.
All other businesses/buildings on Main Street can operate on a regular schedule during the event.