PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Here is what you need to know about former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday in Pickens.

Trump will give his speech at 214 E Main Street.

The event is free. To reserve tickets, click here.

Timeline of events:

9 a.m. – Doors Open 

11 a.m. – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks 

1 p.m.– 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks 

Road closures:

The following road will be closed starting Thursday evening:

  • E Main Street from Lewis Street to Pendleton Street

The following roads will be closed beginning Saturday morning at 6 a.m. to Sunday morning at 6 a.m.

  • Lewis Street
  • Court Street
  • Ann Street to Jonas Street
  • Pendleton Street
  • Garvin Street
  • S. Cathrine Street

U.S. Secret Service prohibited items:

  •  Aerosols
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Balloons
  • Balls
  • Banners, signs, placards
  • Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
  • E-Cigarettes
  • Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
  • Firearms
  • Glass, thermal and metal containers
  • Laser lights and laser pointers
  • Mace and/or pepper spray
  • Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
  • Packages
  • Spray containers
  • Structures
  • Supports for signs/placards
  • Weapons

And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

Businesses Impacted

The Secret Service requires businesses/buildings located in the secure area on E. Main between Hwy 178/Pendleton St. to Legacy Square to be closed on Saturday until 3 p.m.

All other businesses/buildings on Main Street can operate on a regular schedule during the event.