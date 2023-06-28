PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Here is what you need to know about former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday in Pickens.

Trump will give his speech at 214 E Main Street.

The event is free. To reserve tickets, click here.

Timeline of events:

9 a.m. – Doors Open

11 a.m. – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

1 p.m.– 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Road closures:

The following road will be closed starting Thursday evening:

E Main Street from Lewis Street to Pendleton Street

The following roads will be closed beginning Saturday morning at 6 a.m. to Sunday morning at 6 a.m.

Lewis Street

Court Street

Ann Street to Jonas Street

Pendleton Street

Garvin Street

S. Cathrine Street

U.S. Secret Service prohibited items:

Aerosols

Alcoholic beverages

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, placards

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

E-Cigarettes

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Firearms

Glass, thermal and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs/placards

Weapons

And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

Businesses Impacted

The Secret Service requires businesses/buildings located in the secure area on E. Main between Hwy 178/Pendleton St. to Legacy Square to be closed on Saturday until 3 p.m.

All other businesses/buildings on Main Street can operate on a regular schedule during the event.