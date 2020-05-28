What you need to know to home school your children

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Covid-19 created instant home schools across the country, looking ahead, some parents say, the home school option is looking better and better.

While homeschooling is not for everyone, those who choose to do it say it opens the door of learning on a whole new level.

“One of the main things that I’ve learned is to be flexible with it and look for what their needs are and meet them where they’re at.” Home school Mom, Casey Williams said.

These mom’s are the first to admit, meeting your child where they are, will be an adjustment, for both parent and student.

“I was so down on myself because we didn’t get that stuff done and it started to stress me out and that’s when I started thinking, maybe we can’t do it this way, maybe we have to go day by day and see what we get done that day.” Home school Mom, Nicole Guyton said.

“I would definitely say have a plan don’t just go at it as whatever’s gonna be is gonna be, have a plan, but be willing to be flexible with that plan in order to see what works best for them.” Home school Mom, Casey Williams said.

Combined they have 13 years of homeschooling experience, Williams is a former public school teacher.

In South Carolina, if you want to bring the classroom home, you have at least 3 options, the first focuses on public / private homeschooling, option two is for online schooling and

option three, puts alot of responsibility on the parents, who must check in with the state after 90 and 180 days.

While each state has different criteria. In South Carolina, home schools must register with the state, hold at least a high school diploma or GED, teach for 180 days a year and cover all basic subjects.

These moms created a co-op community, connecting them with others.

“It’s changed so much over the last 20 years, the associations do proms, they do formal graduation ceremonies.” Home school Mom, Williams said.

While home schooling isn’t for everyone, those who do it, say its rewarding.

“if I picked one take away from homeschooling that has been the best for me, it would be being able to see those light bulb moments in my kids and i can’t even explain how wonderful it is.”

Home school, Mom Ashleigh Mallard said.

In Spartanburg, home schoolers can play public school sports – even if they don’t go to the school. There are also home school teams that the kids can join.