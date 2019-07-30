What you should do after the Capital One data breach

The private information of more than 100 million people is at risk after a massive data breach at Capital One.

Authorities Washington State say the hacker has been caught. They say 33-year-old Paige Thompson took advantage of a misconfigured fire wall to gain access and then bragged about it on social media.

Still with the potential exposure of your information, 7News looked into steps you should take now to protect your money.

Capital One says the breach affects anyone who applied for one of its cards between 2005 and this year.

Whether that applies to you, with all the data breaches we’ve seen over the last few years taking precautions now could save you from a headache down the road:

The well advertized slogan “What’s in your wallet” is taking on a whole new meaning for Capital One card holders like Marty Dixon.

“Well it freaked me out so I went straight online this morning to check it out to make sure my savings and my checking is still there.”

The hack uncovered credit scores, payment history and addresses of 100 million card holders. But Capital One says the greatest risk is the exposure of 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 bank accounts.

“I hear about this all the time with different things so it’s not really as shocking as it used to be,” said Capital One customer Julia Winters.

That’s why it’s essential to get technology on your side.

“Keep alerts or notifications on that keep you informed about what’s going on with your cards, because ultimately that’s going to be where it hurts you, is where money changes hands that you didn’t authorize,” said IT expert, Kevin Hodges at USC Upstate.

Your bank and credit card apps make it easy to sign up for text notifications when any transaction occurs.

Also make sure your login is set up with a two step verification that requires a password and a code sent to your phone.

Capital One says it will be contacting affected customers. But that opens the door to a new vulnerability to phishing scams.

Beware of calls, emails, or texts claiming to be from Capital One encouraging you to give up private information or click a link.

Also check your free credit report, consider freezing your card, and when tax time comes, file early.

But above all, set up those transaction notifications.

“That sounds like something that I need to check into. I could use that. Everybody should,” said Dixon.

If breaches like what happened with Capital One have you concerned about identity theft, you can get free help through the Identity Theft Resource Center.