What you should know about new Medicare cards hitting mailboxes in Carolinas and GA

Hundreds of thousands of people in the Carolinas and Georgia are getting something very important in the mail right now; new Medicare Cards.

They're valuable not just to you, but to scammers.

And it's not just mail theft you have to watch out for. The new roll-out is a perfect opportunity for scammers to target people who don't realize how it works.

You should know, the government will never call you about the cards. If you get a call requesting private information, it's likely a scammer.

The new cards are aimed to protect you because they no longer have your social security number on them.

You'll want to make sure the Social Security Administration has your correct address so the card gets to you. Here's how.

Once you get your new card it will work right away so you can destroy the old one.