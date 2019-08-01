What you should know before you buy that CBD oil

A growing number of stores in the Western Carolinas are selling CBD oil.

But as the hemp plant extract gains popularity 7News wanted to look into how the product is regulated.

The short answer, the oils and edibles products are not regulated by the State or the Federal government yet.

And with that, comes a warning: Research the product you’re looking to buy so you can trust what you’re putting in your body.

Allison Johnston the Area Manager of “Your CBD Store” locations across the Upstate says in this new industry that’s unregulated, consumers need to be proactive.

“Well it’s really important that you go with a product that does third party lab testing,” said Johnston.

For instance, the SunMed products sold at “Your CBD Store” have a QR code that takes you right to the lab work results that verifies how much CBD is in the product.

If you’re worried about passing a drug screening for your employer, avoid the edibles. That’s because South Carolina does not allow CBD in food items, so instead they have to use what’s called “full spectrum hemp” which does have trace amounts of THC, under the legal limit of .3%

Dr. David Brancati with Emergency MD warns the longterm affects of CBD use are still unkown, and the unregulated products could expose you to hidden toxins like heavy metals, pesticides mold, and more.

“I think one of the big problems you have to worry about with any proeduct you ingest is contaminants. So if you’re talking about something that is manufactured and there is not a set of standards for how to manufacture it well then you could be consuming the CBD oil but we don’t know what else is in there.”

Derek Underwood with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture says you should also be leary of false advertisements that “claim the products prevent, cure or treat an ailment disease or disorder.”

That’s because, depsite anectodal evidence, science still has yet to prove the benefits, since formal double blind placeobo studies on CBD use, are months if not years away from being complete.

The FDA is gathering data on the industry and is expected to issue regulations at some point in the near future.