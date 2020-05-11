What’s next for hair salons and gyms, local owners discuss what their future holds

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s something a lot of you have been wondering about for weeks, when more businesses will be opening back up in South Carolina.

Lasoyna Webb is the owner of Stylist Lounge in Spartanburg. But her salon chairs are growing lonelier as each day passes.

“We are close contact business so we can’t work six feet away from that client,” said Owner of Stylist Lounge, Lasoyna Webb.

She voluntarily closed her salon ahead of the governor’s order.

“They still have bills to pay, we still have bills to pay,” said Webb.

But now she told us she needs to get back to business, not only for herself but also her employees.

“The scary part is you don’t want to go to work because of the COVID-19 but you have to go to work because of the COVID-19,” Webb told us.

It’s not just salons waiting to hear what their future holds, but also gyms.

Ryan Mckie over at Knight Performance Factory told us they’re ready to open their doors again. In fact he said they’ve been in contact with their clients to get feedback on ways to open back safely.

“We polled them and asked them what their thoughts were about reopening if that was anytime soon,” said Co-Owner of Knight Performance Factory, Ryan Mckie.

But regardless of when more businesses will be turning around those closed signs, some people like Jordyn Abtahi, plan to hold tight.

“I’ll be excited but I think the main concern right now is people staying home, making sure the curve stays down,” said Greenville Resident, Jordyn Abtahi.

That’s what Webb told us she will be doing for now. She hasn’t made a final decision yet on if she will open when the governor eventually gives the thumbs up.

“You cannot come in the door without wearing a mask. It’s going to be mandatory. We are going to do temperature checks,” Webb said.

But when she does, she told us she will be ready.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster previously said that on Monday he would be making an announcement about what’s next for businesses like gyms and hair salons. There’s no word yet on what that could look like.