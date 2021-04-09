What’s next for Morgan Square could be decided in near future

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A heated discussion between downtown Spartanburg business owners is reaching a boiling point. A chunk of Main Street has been closed for almost a year. Now city leaders, could finally be making a decision on its future.

A special place for Kathy Silverman. She owns The Local Hiker nestled in downtown Spartanburg.

Same goes for her ice cream shop just across Main Street, Hub City Scoops.

But she told 7 News, they’ve had to make some major changes the last couple of months. That’s because Morgan Square has been closed to vehicle traffic and parking.

“It’s not beneficial to all businesses, it’s benefitting a small group of businesses. I get it, we all want our businesses to grow and thrive and we all try to do our best but at the end of the day, we all have different business models,” said Owner of The Local Hiker & Hub City Scoops, Kathy Silverman.

She told us the number of people heading to her side of Main Street isn’t the same and they’re losing business.

Chris Eubanks on the other hand said his restaurant is thriving. He’s located in the heart of Morgan Square and he sees a lot of pedestrians.

“Just walkability of the whole downtown, it just completely changes the whole dynamic,” General Manager of The Tulip Tree, Chris Eubanks said.

It’s something city leaders have been discussing for months. They started offering valet options but business owners like Silverman said, it hasn’t made a difference.

However, a resolution could be just days away. In the meantime, both business owners told us they’re willing to compromise.

“I heard talk about closing it down during the weekends and keeping it open during the week, that would be a great compromise in my opinion,” Eubanks told us.

“We’re all about doing what’s best for everybody and what helps everybody’s business,” said Silverman.

That city council meeting is slated for Monday evening at 5:30 P.M. A handful of the businesses we talked to on both sides are planning to be there.

According to OneSpartanburg, Inc., foot traffic in downtown Spartanburg is up. However, some retail owners said that’s not the case during their business hours.

