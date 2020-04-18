What’s next for Spartanburg businesses following COVID-19 pandemic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg leaders are looking at the road ahead. They’re working on a plan now for when it’s time to get the city back up and running.

A different way of serving up food for Alex Jeter.

“We can’t do any dine-in of course. So just hoping to stay afloat with this curbside cookout,” said employee with The Peddler, Alex Jeter.

He has worked at The Peddler in downtown Spartanburg for nearly a decade. But he’s ready for things to get back to normal.

“I really hope it happens real soon because I got two kids, I’m taking a real hard hit right now,” Jeter told us.

The president of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Allen Smith said they’re building a business recovery task force along with a fund to help.

“The business recovery task force would be composed of leaders in our community representing all kinds of sectors, public and private,” said President/CEO of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Allen Smith.

Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story told us the first order of business is just that, making sure local businesses have access to the resources they need.

“We will be working with some of our hospitality industry folks, restaurants and hotels that are particularly acutely hit. We have delayed and referred the collection of some taxes and fees associated with those activities that will provide a little cash flow relief to those kinds of businesses,” said Spartanburg City Manager, Chris Story.

Spartanburg County Council Member David Britt told 7 News there’s a silver lining though that he’s seeing with manufacturers who play a key role in the state’s economy.

“We’ve had more activity in the last four weeks of interest in coming to Spartanburg than we had the whole first quarter of 2019,” said Spartanburg County Council Member, David Britt.

As for Jeter, he told us he is thankful for the loyal customers who have been picking up their food to go.

Those plans of a business recovery task force is something the Chamber of Commerce President told us they’re hoping to make available in the next 30 to 45 days.