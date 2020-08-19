What’s next for Spartanburg Motor Lodge, county leaders weigh-in

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – What’s next for a condemned Spartanburg motel that we have told you about time and time again. The Spartanburg Motor Lodge has been the center of an ongoing discussion between county leaders and the property’s owner. It has also been the site of a handful of fires over the last couple of months alone and a shelter for some homeless people. But a county leader told us, there could be change on the horizon.

It’s a site Janet Garcia could live without in the backyard of her hair salon.

“We have have had a lot of problems with the motel in the back,” said Janet Garcia, Owner of a Spartanburg salon and boutique.

She has owned a business near Hearon Circle for the last six years. She told us it’s not just the look outside her back window she isn’t happy about. She explained that she has seen a lot of people coming to and from the vacant building, making stops in her salon’s yard.

“We’ve seen people hang out here on our porch. Sometimes I come in the morning, and they’re sleeping there or sometimes they’re in the back on the picnic tables,” Garcia told us.

She put up a fence but she told us, it didn’t do much.

“That still hasn’t solved the issue. They’re still walking back and forth or around the building,” Garcia said.

She wants the Spartanburg Motor Lodge gone or fixed up before another fire happens.

“What if the fire spreads over here?,” Garcia asked.

She’s not alone.

Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt told us the property is unsafe and dangerous.

“It’s an eyesore, it’s a blemish on Spartanburg and we need to get it corrected,” said Spartanburg County Councilman, David Britt.

But he said the process to fix it has taken some time. Adding, an agreement between the property owner and county hasn’t been easy to come to. But he told 7 News, there could be change very soon

“A resolution to the problem is not months away, it’s weeks away,” said Britt.

Owner of the property with College Square Hospitality Inc. told us, he is trying to sell it. But he claims due to reports of a growing homeless population on the land, he hasn’t had much luck.

The remaining buildings on the property were condemned last summer because of what Spartanburg County leaders noted as sewage problems.

The owner of this property also told 7 News, he was not aware of some of the recent fires that happened at the lodge. Adding, he hasn’t been able to travel to Spartanburg from his home in Massachusetts as much because of the pandemic.

Leaders with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department told us since 2007, they have written 276 reports for incidents at this location. Eight have been made this year alone.

You can find a previous story we’ve done on the Spartanburg Motor Lodge here:

You can also find a previous violation order from the Spartanburg County Building Codes & Fire Services Department below, dated back from June of 2019.

https://www.wspa.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/53/2019/06/Spartanburg-Motor-Lodge-demolition-order.pdf