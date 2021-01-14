Whiskey’s Animal Rescue seeks donations after rescuing 20+ dogs from home

SANDY SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) — Whiskey’s Animal Rescue has a growing number of mouths to feed — and vet bills to pay — after rescuing 20 dogs (five of which were pregnant at the time) from poor conditions in a mobile home last month. There are now 30 dogs total because two of the expecting mothers have given more; however, rescue staff says more litters are on the way.

Staff will take all eligible pooches — some chihuahuas, others shih tzus — to the vet on Friday to get spayed or neutered, to receive vaccines, to get tested for heartworms and to get microchipped. The vet bill is anticipated to cost more than $2,000; but specialized treatments for some of the dogs could bring that total close to $5,000, the rescue says.

To help meet the financial need, the organization is requesting donations. Donations can be conducted virtually here. Alternatively, the rescue is accepting physical donations sent to PO Box 341 Sandy Springs, SC 29677.

Whiskey’s Animal Rescue reports having the dogs since New Year’s Eve.

“The initial message we got was four AKC-registered shih tzu puppies,” Tracey Hauser, the nonprofit’s president said. “We were kind of full, but nobody is going to turn down four registered puppies. So we go out there, and it turns into six more. But then, we hear noises from the back room.”

“And there were at least 25 other chihuahuas in the back room.”

Hauser said dogs in that back room were living in their own filth; many had varying levels of missing fur, fleas and overgrown claws.

“That room was the worst room I have ever been in in my life,” Hauser said.

The organization hopes to hold a donation event for the dogs on Saturday, Jan. 30.