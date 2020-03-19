1  of  21
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Episcopal Church of the Advent Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Gramling United Methodist Church Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Orchard Street Baptist Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) — The White House coronavirus task force will hold a briefing Thursday morning at approximately 11 a.m. ET to provide the latest on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Wednesday’s briefing, President Trump announced an expansion of Medicare telehealth services, signed the Defense Production Act and suspended foreclosures and evictions through April.

Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. and Canada announced the two countries have agreed to temporarily close the shared border to nonessential travel.

At the center of the pandemic’s outbreak, China reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began in late 2019.

The U.S. has had at least 116 virus-related deaths and over 7,300 cases of coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

