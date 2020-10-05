White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes days after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

McEnany says in a statement that she tested positive Monday morning and is experiencing no symptoms at this time.

She spoke briefly with reporters Sunday evening, but says that no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

She says that she is beginning the quarantine process and “will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

