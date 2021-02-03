White House ranks SC 2nd in new COVID-19 cases as testing increases

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The White House released a new report Sunday on coronavirus cases across the nation and has ranked the state of South Carolina as 2nd in the highest number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Based on data from SC DHEC, South Carolina had more than 22,000 new cases in one week from January 23rd to January 29th.

The White House’s report also ranked South Carolina at number three for test positivity rates at 24 percent. Oklahoma took the number one spot on test positivity rates in the nation.

However, a February 2nd report from SC DHEC showed that as positivity rates are going up, so are testing rates, with nearly 59 percent more people tested for the first time since November. The health agency also reported that 73 percent more South Carolinians have now been tested more than once.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell spoke about the importance of testing in getting a clear picture of cases in South Carolina and said, “Routine testing is how we identify cases of COVID-19 among people who don’t feel ill, and although they don’t have any symptoms they are still infected with the virus and able to spread it to others. Knowing your status also helps protect your family members and other close contacts by knowing when to take appropriate isolation and quarantine measures to prevent spread.”

Health officials are asking everyone to get tested at least once a month if you’re out in the community. To find a testing location near you, click here.