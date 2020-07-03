Whitten Center Central Square in Laurens Co. cited for 2 DHEC guideline violations

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate special needs facility was cited for violation of two South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines.

According to a spokeswoman with the South Carolina Emergency Response Team, the Whitten Center has two intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities that are licensed by DHEC — the Whitten Center Campus and Whitten Center Central Square.

The spokeswoman told us on June 30 that DHEC officials conducted an investigation of both facilities, as well as an infection control inspection at Whitten Center Central Square.

Following the inspection, DHEC cited the Whitten Center Central Square for two violations — Not having policies and procedures and not actively screening visitors and personnel.

According to the SC Carolina Emergency Response Team spokeswoman, the Whitten Center Central Square is “required to submit an acceptable plan of corrections for the cited violations, including preventive and corrective actions being taken. DHEC will provide the inspection and investigation reports once they are completed.”