WHO pauses studying of hydroxychloroquine

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The World Health Organization is hitting pause on studying hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment, and is doing so because of safety concerns.

The decision was made after an observational study was published in the medical journal, “The Lancet” on Friday.

It described how seriously ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die.

The WHO’s director general said an independent executive group is now reviewing the use of hydroxychloroquine in the solidarity trail.

The trial is a global research effort to find safe and effective therapeutics for COVID-19.

It involves actively recruiting patients from more than 400 hospitals in 35 countries.

The director general notes other arms of the trial are continuing.