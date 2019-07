Whole Fennel Seed recalled in over 24 states for Salmonella risk

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a multi-state recall on whole fennel seeds because of the potential for salmonella.

Mountain Rose Herbs, of Orgegon, has recalled all sizes, raning form four ounce to 50 pounds.

Officials said the seeds were sold online and distributed to vitamin and health food stores in 24 states, including both Carolinas.

