‘Who’s the Boss?’ reboot in the works

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano confirmed a reboot of “Who’s the Boss?” is in the works.

The original sitcom ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992.

It starred Danza as single father Tony Micelli, who goes from being a professional baseball player to a live-in housekeeper for advertising exec Angela Bower, played by Judith Light.

Milano starred as his daughter, Samantha.

Danza and Milano shared news of the show’s return on social media.

Deadline reports the show will be a sequel to the original, taking place 30 years later, with Samantha now a single mother living in the house the original series was set in.

No network has been announced yet for the new show.

The show is in development at Sony Pictures Television and will be executive produced by Norman Lear.