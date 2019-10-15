Who’s winning the debate? Take our poll as you watch the candidates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The stage is set for the fourth Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Westerville.

With 12 candidates taking the stage, it will be the largest televised debate in U.S. history.

Across America, Democrats, Republicans and those who don’t identify with either party will be watching the debate on CNN, or on one of the other ways you can listen to or stream the debate.

A presidential primary debate’s purpose is to broadly share the candidate’s political opinions and public policy proposals. Our purpose with our interactive specials is for you to share your voice as a voter, and for you to see how other voters agree with each candidate.

