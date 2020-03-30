1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

‘Wicked,’ ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Oklahoma!’ among shows coming to Peace Center in 2020-21

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Allison Bailey & Talia Suskauer in the North American Tour of Wicked. (Photo by Joan Marcus.)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – “Mean Girls,” “Wicked,” “Hamilton” are just some of the musicals that will be showcased during the Peace Center’s 2020-21 Peace Broadway Season.

According to a news release, the following shows will be held at the Peace Center in 2020-21:

  • “1776” – Sept. 1-6, 2020
  • “Wicked” – Oct. 28-Nov. 15, 2020
  • “Hadestown” – Nov. 24-29, 2020
  • “Oklahoma!”- Jan. 12-17, 2021
  • “Hamilton” – Feb. 23-March 14, 2021
  • “Pretty Woman: The Musical” – March 23-28, 2021
  • “Mean Girls” – April 27-May 2, 2021
  • “Tootsie” – June 1-6, 2021
  • “Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of The Temptations” – June 29-July 4, 2021
  • “Dear Evan Hansen” – Aug. 17-22, 2021

To purchase season tickets, call 864-467-3000, 800-888-7768 or visit peacecenter.org.

According to the release, season ticket holders may opt out of “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen” by calling the box office.

For more information, visit peacecenter.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories