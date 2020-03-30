‘Wicked,’ ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Oklahoma!’ among shows coming to Peace Center in 2020-21

Allison Bailey & Talia Suskauer in the North American Tour of Wicked. (Photo by Joan Marcus.)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – “Mean Girls,” “Wicked,” “Hamilton” are just some of the musicals that will be showcased during the Peace Center’s 2020-21 Peace Broadway Season.

According to a news release, the following shows will be held at the Peace Center in 2020-21:

“1776” – Sept. 1-6, 2020

“Wicked” – Oct. 28-Nov. 15, 2020

“Hadestown” – Nov. 24-29, 2020

“Oklahoma!”- Jan. 12-17, 2021

“Hamilton” – Feb. 23-March 14, 2021

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” – March 23-28, 2021

“Mean Girls” – April 27-May 2, 2021

“Tootsie” – June 1-6, 2021

“Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of The Temptations” – June 29-July 4, 2021

“Dear Evan Hansen” – Aug. 17-22, 2021

To purchase season tickets, call 864-467-3000, 800-888-7768 or visit peacecenter.org.

According to the release, season ticket holders may opt out of “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen” by calling the box office.

For more information, visit peacecenter.org.