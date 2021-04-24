Wienermobile helps deliver Meals on Wheels

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making stops across the Upstate this week. Friday, it was in Greenville working with Meals on Wheels to bring food to those in need.

“The Wienermobile was invented in 1936 with the sole purpose of driving miles of smiles to people,” said Molly Swindall, who is an Oscar Mayer “hotdogger.”



The Wienermobile’s journey through Greenville neighborhoods brought people outside to take in the sight.

“To be able to show up at their house in just a fun vehicle and to give them the opportunity just for something different… it’s just been an amazing time,” said Meals on Wheels Greenville County Executive Director Catriona Carlisle.

It’s been a long year for those involved with Meals on Wheels, with volunteers and clients having to limit their contact, which can go beyond just meal delivery.



“We do everything from…gee, we’ve rubbed lotion on people’s backs. We’ve taken their cats to the vet,” said volunteer Carla Wendey.

The pandemic has made things tough.

“They’re pretty lonely, a lot of these people, and we’re the only…you know, Meals on Wheels are the only people they might see all week, or period,” Wendey said.

Covid has also brought more people into the program like Darlene Hutchinson.



“I was affected by Covid-19 and was in the hospital,” she said. “Without Meals on Wheels, I would be lost.”

She still struggles and takes oxygen at night. The Wienermobile is a welcome distraction.

“I think it brighten up my day. Yes, when I saw the…Wienermobile come down the street, I just started smiling and waving…just a wonderful way to brighten up my day,” she said.

In a community wearied by a year of pandemic, the Wienermobile shows joy can arrive unexpectedly, even if it’s in the form of a cheesy weenie.

