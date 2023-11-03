ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The wife of Asheville’s Chief of Police was arrested on Thursday on charges of driving while impaired.

According to a police report, shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Mary Clarissa Hyatt-Zack, wife of Chief David Zack of the Asheville Police Department, was attempting to turn right onto Airport Road from Henderson Road when she collided with a driver turning left on Airport Road.

According to the report Hyatt-Zack was given a breathalyzer test, which said recorded a .16 reading – twice the legal limit.

According to the police department Hyatt-Zack was arrested and charged with DWI.