Will Lewis being transferred back to Upstate, SCDC confirms

(WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Corrections officials confirmed they are in the process of transferring Will Lewis, the former sheriff of Greenville County, back to the Greenville County Detention Center Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a judge approved a request for Lewis to be released from prison as he appeals his case. The judge set Lewis’ bond at $50,000.

An SCDC spokesperson said they are in the process of transferring Lewis from North Carolina to the detention center, but said they were unsure when he would arrive back in the Upstate.

Upon his release, Lewis will have to give up his passport, stay within the state and not have any contact with Savanah Nabors.