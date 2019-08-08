Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites ‘breathing problem’

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at Farm Aid 30 at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago. Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews headline Farm Aid 2019 when the annual music and food festival visits Wisconsin’s dairy country in September. Tickets for the Sept. 21 event at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, go on sale Friday, July 12, 2019. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a “breathing problem.”

The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing “I need to have my doctor check out.” Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He wrote “I’ll be back.”

Nelson was due to perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21. His tour was scheduled to end on Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma

Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.

