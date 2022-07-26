RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Farm Aid Festival is returning to North Carolina.

The festival is an “all-day celebration of music and family farmers,” officials shared.

It is scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

Along with the music, you can find some of the freshest eats at the HOMEGROWN Concessions that have local and organic foods.

And this year’s lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and more. You can find the full lineup here.

The festival and Farm Aid organization focus on highlighting and helping local family farms and has “raised more than $64 million” since 1985, according to officials.

For information on how you can attend Farm Aid 2022, click here.