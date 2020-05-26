Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host different and remote ESPYS

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. Ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and its players is an important step closer after a narrow majority approval by team union representatives, but there’s still work to be done to ensure another decade of labor peace. Wilson is one of the players who have spoken out against the current proposal.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a way different kind of year, and so The ESPYs will be, too.

For the first time, the show will feature three hosts in remote settings and a changed focus.

Instead of honoring the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports, the show is celebrating heroism and humanitarian aid.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will preside over the two-hour broadcast airing June 21 on ESPN.

All three live in the Seattle area.

Wilson’s singer wife, Ciara, is likely to make an appearance, too.