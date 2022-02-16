Safety officials keeping eyes on wind and rain forecast in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wind gusts of 35 MPH will be possible from late tonight through Thursday night.

First Energy representatives said they don’t believe that the high winds will be a threat to their power systems. They do urge customers to stay far away from any downed or low-hanging wire and to always assume they are energized and dangerous.

Andy Frost, the director of the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency, says it’s always best to be cautious. He encourages residents to call 911 to report any down wires.

“If there is anything that you don’t like that you are seeing, a line goes down, you’re not sure if it’s power or cable, call you local fire department,” Frost said. “They will come out and check it for you. They will make the appropriate calls.”

Frost says that power companies can be very busy during bad weather, so this helps them out. He also said that the power companies do a great job in preparing for storms as well as getting power restored if it’s lost.

In addition to strong winds, a flood watch is in effect for the area. Officials are keeping an eye on the Mahoning River.

As of late Wednesday morning, the Mahoning River in Leavittsburg was measuring around six feet.

Flood stage there is at 12.5 feet.

Warren Township Fire Chief Joseph Natali says if the area gets the forecasted amount of rain, it could reach up to 16 feet.

“Sixteen feet is very high for us. Sixteen will definitely have the Meadowbrook area underwater and probably some of our other areas around us,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service, the river is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday evening to a crest of 16.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday.

Natali added that he’s been speaking with county EMA Director John Hickey and if need be, they’ll call out additional resources to help.

Frost said the best thing they can do is just prepare and check on each other. One way to be prepared is to make sure storm drains and dump pumps are cleared of debris, ice and snow.