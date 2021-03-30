‘Wings of the City’ exhibit lands in Greenville, first east coast city to host installation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A dash of Mexican culture will be on full display in Falls Park and at the Peace center for the next six months.

The city plans to display a very special collection of bronze sculptures called ‘Wings of the City’— which features a large set of wings — in various locations around the park.

The ‘Wings of the city’ exhibit was created by world-renowned artist Jorge Marin is expected to attract visitors from states all across the east coast. Marin is one of the most recognized contemporary Mexican artists– he’s participated in over 310 exhibits worldwide.

All nine sculptures featured in his ‘Wings of the City’ project aim to build relationships between cities by sharing a mutual artistic heritage. The exhibit has been installed in cities across the west coast but this is the very first time the wings have been displayed in an east coast city.

With help from the Consulate General of Mexico in Raleigh, Bank of America and the Greenville chapter of the Hispanic Alliance the exhibit has made it’s way to the city of Greenville.

City officials hope that each sculpture inspires residents to embrace diversity and to appreciate Mexican art and culture.

“This is a partnership with the Hispanic Alliance. We’re excited to bring some diversity into the artwork that is featured here in Greenville. We’re excited to bring something to Greenville that gets people out of the house back into downtown to support our businesses kinda post-COVID.” Tracy Ramseur, cultural arts manager at the city of Greenville said.

Residents have already began taking pictures in front of the wings. The full exhibit will be officially unveiled to the public on Friday, April 2nd. The exhibit will be on display through October.

