GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville said one of the statues in the Wings of the City collection was vandalized Saturday morning.

Early this morning, Parks & Recreation staff discovered that Bernardo Oriental, one of the statues in the Wings of the City collection, was vandalized. @GvlPD is currently investigating and the City intends to prosecute those responsible.



The city said Park and Public Works employees spent hours reattaching the statue.

Greenville Police Department is investigating.