Winning $100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Seneca

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
South Carolina Lottery Money Generic_353847

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Someone in the Upstate is now $100,000 richer after buying a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket.

According to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA #6774, located at 1634 Sandier Blvd. in Seneca.

The ticket reportedly matched all five numbers drawn Sunday:

4-13-15-33-35 Power-Up: 4

So far, the winner has not come forward, so lottery officials are asking for everyone to check their tickets.

The person with the winning ticket has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, according to the release.

For more information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store