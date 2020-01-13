Winning $100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Seneca

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Someone in the Upstate is now $100,000 richer after buying a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket.

According to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA #6774, located at 1634 Sandier Blvd. in Seneca.

The ticket reportedly matched all five numbers drawn Sunday:

4-13-15-33-35 Power-Up: 4

So far, the winner has not come forward, so lottery officials are asking for everyone to check their tickets.

The person with the winning ticket has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, according to the release.

For more information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.