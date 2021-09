GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A customer who bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the QuikTrip on S. Highway 14 in Greer is the winner of $500,000.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket matched all five numbers and the power-up drawn on Monday, Sept. 6.

Check your tickets to see if you are the winner. The winner has up to 180 days from Sept. 6 to claim the prize.

The winning numbers are: 5-6-8-9-38 Power-Up: 5